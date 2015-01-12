Nasdaq says short interest down 3.8 pct in late Dec

BRIEF-Home Capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage commitments and renewals
* Home capital announces plan to sell or place mortgage commitments and renewals
Jan 12 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 3.8 percent in the second half of December, the exchange said on Monday.
As of Dec. 31, short interest fell to about 8.125 billion shares, compared with 8.442 billion shares as of Dec. 15.
Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 9 Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Tuesday, with investors awaiting earnings reports from some major companies, including Silver Wheaton, IAMGOLD and TMX Group.
* Synalloy reports first quarter 2017 results: sales increase drives a return to profitability