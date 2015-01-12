版本:
2015年 1月 13日 星期二

Nasdaq says short interest down 3.8 pct in late Dec

Jan 12 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 3.8 percent in the second half of December, the exchange said on Monday.

As of Dec. 31, short interest fell to about 8.125 billion shares, compared with 8.442 billion shares as of Dec. 15.

Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chris Reese)
