Nasdaq short interest falls 4 pct in late Jan

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
NEW YORK, Feb 9 - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 4 percent in late January, the exchange said on Thursday, suggesting a decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.
As of Jan. 31, short interest fell to about 6.772 billion shares, compared with 7.056 billion shares as of Jan. 13.
Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)