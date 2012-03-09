Nasdaq short interest inches up in late Feb

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
NEW YORK, March 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent in late February, the exchange said on Friday, suggesting a slight increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.
As of Feb. 29, short interest rose to about 6.790 billion shares, compared with 6.754 billion shares as of Feb. 15.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.