Nasdaq short interest inches up in late Feb

NEW YORK, March 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent in late February, the exchange said on Friday, suggesting a slight increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Feb. 29, short interest rose to about 6.790 billion shares, compared with 6.754 billion shares as of Feb. 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

