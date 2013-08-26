Nasdaq short interest dips 0.2 pct in early August

Biogen wins Tecfidera U.S. patent dispute with Forward Pharma
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
NEW YORK Aug 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq dipped 0.2 percent in the first half of August, the exchange said on Monday.
As of Aug. 15, short interest ticked down to about 7.378 billion shares, compared with roughly 7.395 billion shares as of July 31.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
Shorting is also used as a hedging strategy.
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process
* Iron compass llc says sent a letter to board of directors of simpson manufacturing co