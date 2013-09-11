Nasdaq short interest up 0.86 pct in late Aug

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.86 percent in late August, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of August 30, short interest rose to about 7.442 billion shares, compared with 7.378 billion shares as of August 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.