Nasdaq short interest up 2.1 percent in mid-Nov

BRIEF-Angiodynamics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK Nov 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.1 percent in mid-November, the exchange said on Tuesday.
As of Nov. 15, short interest rose to about 7.725 billion shares, compared with 7.564 billion shares as of Oct. 31.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MOSCOW, March 30 Foreign carmakers in Russia are benefiting from a stronger, more stable rouble, which is reducing their costs and supporting earnings in dollar terms at a time when the once-booming local market is expected to return to growth after four tough years.
* MacDonald Mines signs binding letter of intent to acquire 100% interest in holdsworth property