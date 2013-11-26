版本:
2013年 11月 27日 星期三

Nasdaq short interest up 2.1 percent in mid-Nov

NEW YORK Nov 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.1 percent in mid-November, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Nov. 15, short interest rose to about 7.725 billion shares, compared with 7.564 billion shares as of Oct. 31.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

