Nasdaq short interest up 1.1 pct in mid-October

NEW YORK Oct 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 1.1 percent in mid-October, exchange data showed on Friday.

As of Oct. 15, short interest rose to about 9.019 billion shares, compared with 8.921 billion shares as of Sept. 30.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Alden Bentley)
