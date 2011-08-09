版本:
FACTBOX-Biggest changes in Nasdaq short interest

 NEW YORK, Aug 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 1.3 percent
in late July compared with the first half of the month, the exchange said on
Tuesday.
 Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the second half of July, according to
information released by the exchange.
 The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY                        July 30       July 15     NET CHANGE  PCT CHANGE
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
SIRIUS XM RADIO (SIRI.O)       295,983,703   274,572,534   21,411,169      7.8
EXPRESS SCRIPTS (ESRX.O)        54,954,687    38,609,665   16,345,022    42.33
NEWS CORP (NWSA.O)              32,850,379    23,636,576    9,213,803    38.98
LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS LVLT.O167,071,809   160,956,460    6,115,349      3.8
RESEARCH IN MOTION RIMM.O     36,223,343    30,704,337    5,519,006    17.97
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
INTEL CORP (INTC.O)            100,307,976   119,773,443  -19,465,467   -16.25
NVIDIA CORP (NVDA.O)            20,539,775    30,417,271   -9,877,496   -32.47
STERLING BANCSHARES SBIB.O             0     5,962,408   -5,962,408     -100
EXPEDIA INC (EXPE.O)            16,320,614    20,975,149   -4,654,535   -22.19
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING (AMTD.O)  13,634,825    17,673,401   -4,038,576   -22.85
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
SIRIUS XM RADIO (SIRI.O)       295,983,703   274,572,534   21,411,169      7.8
LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS LVLT.O167,071,809   160,956,460    6,115,349      3.8
INTEL CORPORATION (INTC.O)     100,307,976   119,773,443  -19,465,467   -16.25
DELL INC DELL.O               77,673,467    80,984,759   -3,311,292    -4.09
MICROSOFT CORP (MSFT.O)         74,416,322    75,135,797     -719,475    -0.96
Source: Nasdaq data as of July 30, Reuters
 (Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Kenneth Barry)

