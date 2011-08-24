版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 04:23 BJT

FACTBOX-Biggest changes in Nasdaq short interest

 NEW YORK, Aug 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 3.9 percent
in the first half of August compared with the second half of July, the exchange
said on Wednesday.
 Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest net increases
and decreases in short positions in the first half of August, according to
information released by the exchange.
 The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY                      AUG 15       JULY 29     NET CHANGE   PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
Intel Corp (INTC.O)       173,443,160    100,307,976   73,135,184    72.91
News Corp (NWSA.O)         51,974,638     32,850,379   19,124,259    58.22
Level 3 Comms LVLT.O    185,547,008    167,071,809   18,475,199    11.06
Oracle Corp ORCL.O       34,599,130     22,139,901   12,459,229    56.27
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)    83,224,569     74,416,322    8,808,247    11.84
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O)  261,844,890    295,983,703  -34,138,813   -11.53
Entropic Comms ENTR.O    15,762,516     24,317,433   -8,554,917   -35.18
Clearwire Corp CLWR.O    36,950,211     45,145,358   -8,195,147   -18.15
Dell Inc DELL.O          72,115,618     77,673,467   -5,557,849    -7.16
JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O)   38,229,961     42,652,500   -4,422,539   -10.37
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O)  261,844,890    295,983,703  -34,138,813   -11.53
Level 3 Comms LVLT.O    185,547,008    167,071,809   18,475,199    11.06
Intel Corp (INTC.O)       173,443,160    100,307,976   73,135,184    72.91
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)    83,224,569     74,416,322    8,808,247    11.84
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O)     73,498,070     73,159,075      338,995     0.46
Source: Nasdaq data as of Aug. 15, Reuters

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐