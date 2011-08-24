FACTBOX-Biggest changes in Nasdaq short interest

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
NEW YORK, Aug 24 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 3.9 percent in the first half of August compared with the second half of July, the exchange said on Wednesday.
Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest net increases and decreases in short positions in the first half of August, according to information released by the exchange.
The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also listed. COMPANY AUG 15 JULY 29 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES: Intel Corp (INTC.O) 173,443,160 100,307,976 73,135,184 72.91 News Corp (NWSA.O) 51,974,638 32,850,379 19,124,259 58.22 Level 3 Comms LVLT.O 185,547,008 167,071,809 18,475,199 11.06 Oracle Corp ORCL.O 34,599,130 22,139,901 12,459,229 56.27 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) 83,224,569 74,416,322 8,808,247 11.84 FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES: Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) 261,844,890 295,983,703 -34,138,813 -11.53 Entropic Comms ENTR.O 15,762,516 24,317,433 -8,554,917 -35.18 Clearwire Corp CLWR.O 36,950,211 45,145,358 -8,195,147 -18.15 Dell Inc DELL.O 72,115,618 77,673,467 -5,557,849 -7.16 JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) 38,229,961 42,652,500 -4,422,539 -10.37 FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS: Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) 261,844,890 295,983,703 -34,138,813 -11.53 Level 3 Comms LVLT.O 185,547,008 167,071,809 18,475,199 11.06 Intel Corp (INTC.O) 173,443,160 100,307,976 73,135,184 72.91 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) 83,224,569 74,416,322 8,808,247 11.84 Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) 73,498,070 73,159,075 338,995 0.46 Source: Nasdaq data as of Aug. 15, Reuters
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: