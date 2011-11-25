FACTBOX-Biggest changes in Nasdaq short interest

NEW YORK, Nov 25 Short interest on the Nasdaq edged up 0.14
percent in early November from the second half of October, the exchange said on
Friday.
Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the first half of November
.
The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY NOV 15 OCT 31 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW.O) 59,417,018 43,768,788 15,648,230 35.75
Virgin Media Inc VMED.O 37,084,015 26,265,053 10,818,962 41.19
Dell Inc DELL.O 65,625,904 55,643,889 9,982,015 17.94
Human Genome HGSI.O 25,366,369 20,140,024 5,226,345 25.95
Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) 10,821,766 5,865,992 4,955,774 84.48
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) 263,937,182 276,976,041 -13,038,859 -4.71
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) 61,831,133 71,877,446 -10,046,313 -13.98
Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) 27,837,880 36,337,012 -8,499,132 -23.39
Intel Corp (INTC.O) 122,693,269 131,064,051 -8,370,782 -6.39
News Corp (NWSA.O) 35,125,246 42,804,342 -7,679,096 -17.94
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) 263,937,182 276,976,041 -13,038,859 -4.71
Intel Corp (INTC.O) 122,693,269 131,064,051 -8,370,782 -6.39
Express Scripts (ESRX.O) 78,337,934 77,246,096 1,091,838 1.41
Dell Inc DELL.O 65,625,904 55,643,889 9,982,015 17.94
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) 61,831,133 71,877,446 -10,046,313 -13.98
Source: NYSE data as of Nov. 15