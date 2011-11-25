版本:
FACTBOX-Biggest changes in Nasdaq short interest

 NEW YORK, Nov 25 Short interest on the Nasdaq edged up 0.14
percent in early November from the second half of October, the exchange said on
Friday.
 Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the first half of November
.
 The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY                     NOV 15         OCT 31     NET CHANGE   PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW.O) 59,417,018     43,768,788   15,648,230    35.75
Virgin Media Inc VMED.O  37,084,015     26,265,053   10,818,962    41.19
Dell Inc DELL.O          65,625,904     55,643,889    9,982,015    17.94
Human Genome HGSI.O      25,366,369     20,140,024    5,226,345    25.95
Novavax Inc (NVAX.O)       10,821,766      5,865,992    4,955,774    84.48
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O)  263,937,182    276,976,041  -13,038,859    -4.71
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O)     61,831,133     71,877,446  -10,046,313   -13.98
Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O)     27,837,880     36,337,012   -8,499,132   -23.39
Intel Corp (INTC.O)       122,693,269    131,064,051   -8,370,782    -6.39
News Corp (NWSA.O)         35,125,246     42,804,342   -7,679,096   -17.94
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O)  263,937,182    276,976,041  -13,038,859    -4.71
Intel Corp (INTC.O)       122,693,269    131,064,051   -8,370,782    -6.39
Express Scripts (ESRX.O)   78,337,934     77,246,096    1,091,838     1.41
Dell Inc DELL.O          65,625,904     55,643,889    9,982,015    17.94
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O)     61,831,133     71,877,446  -10,046,313   -13.98
Source: NYSE data as of Nov. 15

