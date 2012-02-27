Nasdaq short interest down 0.3 pct in mid-Feb

NEW YORK Feb 27 Short interest on the
Nasdaq Stock Exchange fell 0.3 percent in mid-February, the
exchange said on Monday, suggesting an decrease in bearish
sentiment in the stock market.
As of Feb. 15, short interest fell to about 6.75 billion
shares, compared to 6.77 billion shares as of Jan. 31.
Outstanding short interest on the Nasdaq totalled 3.52 days
average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.70 days for
the previous reporting period, the exchange said.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then
sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the
shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and
pocket the difference.
Investors and traders can also sell securities short for
other reasons such as for hedging strategies and market making.