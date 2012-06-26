版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 03:59 BJT

NASDAQ short interest up 0.6 pct in mid June

NEW YORK, June 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq stock exchange rose 0.6 percent in mid-June from late May, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of June 15, short interest rose to about 7.83 billion shares from 7.78 billion shares as of May 31.

The Nasdaq's short ratio, or the number of days it would take to cover the outstanding short positions taking the period's average daily volume, rose to 4.56 days from 3.93 days in the previous period.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐