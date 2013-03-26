Nasdaq short interest up 2.3 pct in 1st half of March

BRIEF-Grand Industrial Singapore unit plans to set up U.S. subsidiary
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.
NEW YORK, March 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent in the first half of March from the last half of February, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.
As of March 15, short interest increased to about 7.647 billion shares, compared with 7.474 billion shares as of Feb. 28.
Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, on expectations the stock will fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.
WALLDORF, Jan 24 SAP will consider initiating share buybacks but plans to keep a lid on big acquisition deals, its chief executive said on Tuesday, saying that the German software company was confident that currently available merger targets were overpriced.