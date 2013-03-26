版本:
2013年 3月 27日

Nasdaq short interest up 2.3 pct in 1st half of March

NEW YORK, March 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 2.3 percent in the first half of March from the last half of February, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of March 15, short interest increased to about 7.647 billion shares, compared with 7.474 billion shares as of Feb. 28.

Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, on expectations the stock will fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

