FACTBOX-Biggest changes in Nasdaq short interest

NEW YORK Sep 12 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 3.74 percent in late August compared with the first half of the month, the exchange said on Monday.

Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest increases and decreases in short positions in the second half of August, according to information released by the exchange on Monday.

The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also listed. COMPANY AUG 31 AUG 15 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES: Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) 93,704,512 73,498,070 20,206,442 27.49 News Corp (NWSA.O) 63,155,852 51,974,638 11,181,214 21.51 Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) 34,943,868 25,722,223 9,221,645 35.85 Oracle Corp ORCL.O 42,073,698 34,599,130 7,474,568 21.60 Yahoo! Inc (YHOO.O) 65,057,035 58,221,989 6,835,046 11.74 FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES: Intel Corp (INTC.O) 15,447,6351 173,444,175 -18,967,824 -10.94 Warner Chilcott WCRX.O 3,114,657 7,551,325 -4,436,668 -58.75 SanDisk Corp SNDK.O 6,822,806 10,131,826 -3,309,020 -32.66 Brocade (BRCD.O) 11,928,611 14,912,156 -2,983,545 -20.01 Nuance Comms (NUAN.O) 7,883,830 10,789,741 -2,905,911 -26.93 FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS: Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) 266,898,620 261,844,890 5,053,730 1.93 Level 3 LVLT.O 185,964,905 185,547,008 417,897 0.23 Intel Corp (INTC.O) 154,476,351 173,444,175 -18,967,824 -10.94 Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) 93,704,512 73,498,070 20,206,442 27.49 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) 89,395,963 83,224,702 6,171,261 7.42 Source: Nasdaq data as of August 31, Reuters