FACTBOX-Biggest changes in Nasdaq short interest

 NEW YORK, Sept 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 4.2 percent
in early September, compared with the second half of August, the exchange said
on Monday.
 Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the first half of September, according to
information released by the exchange.
 The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY                     SEPT 15         AUG 31    NET CHANGE   PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)   102,796,030     89,395,963   13,400,067    14.99
Comcast Cls A (CMCSA.O)    45,783,169     34,943,868   10,839,301    31.02
Oracle Corp ORCL.O       51,654,715     42,073,698    9,581,017    22.77
YRC Worldwide (YRCW.O)     22,001,499     14,325,027    7,676,472    53.59
Windstream Corp (WIN.O)    37,920,323     30,914,437    7,005,886    22.66
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Intel Corp (INTC.O)       141,809,046    154,476,351  -12,667,305    -8.2
Staples Inc (SPLS.O)       22,364,833     27,106,223   -4,741,390   -17.49
Comcast Cls A sp CMCSK.O 20,471,850     24,656,731   -4,184,881   -16.97
Micron Tech (MU.O)         61,811,988     65,534,640   -3,722,652    -5.68
Electronic Arts ERTS.O   17,306,214     20,948,597   -3,642,383   -17.39
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O)  270,521,617    266,898,620    3,622,997     1.36
Level 3 Comms LVLT.O    190,630,310    185,964,905    4,665,405     2.51
Intel Corp (INTC.O)       141,809,046    154,476,351  -12,667,305    -8.2
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)   102,796,030     89,395,963   13,400,067    14.99
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O)     96,469,546     93,719,993    2,749,553     2.93
Source: Nasdaq data as of Sept. 15, Reuters

