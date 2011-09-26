FACTBOX-Biggest changes in Nasdaq short interest

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 4.2 percent in early September, compared with the second half of August, the exchange said on Monday.
Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest increases and decreases in short positions in the first half of September, according to information released by the exchange.
The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also listed. COMPANY SEPT 15 AUG 31 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES: Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) 102,796,030 89,395,963 13,400,067 14.99 Comcast Cls A (CMCSA.O) 45,783,169 34,943,868 10,839,301 31.02 Oracle Corp ORCL.O 51,654,715 42,073,698 9,581,017 22.77 YRC Worldwide (YRCW.O) 22,001,499 14,325,027 7,676,472 53.59 Windstream Corp (WIN.O) 37,920,323 30,914,437 7,005,886 22.66 FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES: Intel Corp (INTC.O) 141,809,046 154,476,351 -12,667,305 -8.2 Staples Inc (SPLS.O) 22,364,833 27,106,223 -4,741,390 -17.49 Comcast Cls A sp CMCSK.O 20,471,850 24,656,731 -4,184,881 -16.97 Micron Tech (MU.O) 61,811,988 65,534,640 -3,722,652 -5.68 Electronic Arts ERTS.O 17,306,214 20,948,597 -3,642,383 -17.39 FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS: Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O) 270,521,617 266,898,620 3,622,997 1.36 Level 3 Comms LVLT.O 190,630,310 185,964,905 4,665,405 2.51 Intel Corp (INTC.O) 141,809,046 154,476,351 -12,667,305 -8.2 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) 102,796,030 89,395,963 13,400,067 14.99 Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) 96,469,546 93,719,993 2,749,553 2.93 Source: Nasdaq data as of Sept. 15, Reuters
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.