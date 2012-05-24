NYSE short interest up 2.9 pct in early May

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK May 24 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 2.9 percent in early May, the exchange said on Thursday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment among market participants.
As of May 15, short interest rose to about 13.48 billion shares, compared to 13.1 billion shares as of April 30.
Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.