NYSE short interest down 1.4 pct in early October

BRIEF-Wipro Ltd to provide IoT-based solution for wind parks, wind turbine makers
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
NEW YORK Oct 24 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 1.39 percent in the first half of October, the exchange said on Wednesday.
Through Oct. 15, short interest fell to 13.36 billion shares from 13.55 billion shares as of Sept. 28.
Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.
* Says Wipro offers IoT-based solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to power wind parks and wind turbine manufacturers
Feb 28 Asset manager GAM Holding AG appointed Matthew Beesley to a newly-created position of head of equities.
* Facing collapse, Takata continues search for financial backer