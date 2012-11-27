NYSE short interest up 2.4 pct in mid-November

NEW YORK Nov 27 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 2.4 percent in mid-November, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Nov. 15, short interest increased to about 13.604 billion shares, compared with 13.280 billion shares as of Oct. 31.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.