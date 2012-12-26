版本:
NYSE short interest dips 0.5 pct in early December

NEW YORK Dec 26 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 0.5 percent in early December, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an decline in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Dec. 14, short interest fell to about 13.605 billion shares, compared with 13.670 billion shares as of Nov. 30.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

