NYSE short interest down 0.5 pct in early January

NEW YORK Jan 25 Short interest on the New York
Stock Exchange dipped 0.5 percent in early January, the exchange
said on Friday, suggesting a slight decrease in bearish
sentiment in the stock market.
As of Jan. 15, short interest was at about 12.830 billion
shares, compared with 12.893 billion shares as of Dec. 31.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then
sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the
shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and
pocket the difference.