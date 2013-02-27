版本:
NYSE Group says short interest up 2.5 pct in early February

NEW YORK Feb 27 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 2.5 percent in early February, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Feb. 15, short interest rose to about 13.109 billion shares, compared with 12.786 billion shares as of Jan. 31.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
