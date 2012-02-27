NYSE short interest up 0.4 pct in mid-Feb

NEW YORK Feb 27 Short interest on the New
York Stock Exchange rose 0.4 percent in mid-February, the
exchange said on Monday, suggesting an increase in bearish
sentiment in the stock market.
As of Feb 15, short interest rose to about 12.57 billion
shares, compared to 12.52 billion shares as of Jan. 31.
The short interest on February 15 was equal to 3.29 percent
of the total shares outstanding.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then
sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the
shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and
pocket the difference.
Investors and traders can also sell securities short for
other reasons such as for hedging strategies and market making.