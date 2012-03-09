NYSE short interest up 0.1 pct in late February

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
NEW YORK, March 9 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange edged up 0.1 percent in late February, the exchange said on Friday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.
As of Feb. 29, short interest rose to 12.578 billion shares, compared to 12.565 billion shares as of Feb. 15.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.