NYSE short interest falls in early July

NEW YORK, July 11 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 1.1 percent in the first half of July, the exchange said on Tuesday.

Through July 13, short interest declined to 13.96 billion shares from a revised 14.12 billion shares as of June 29.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.