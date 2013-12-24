版本:
NYSE short interest fell 0.3 percent in early December

NEW YORK Dec 24 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 0.3 percent in early December, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Dec. 13, short interest fell to about 13.797 billion shares, compared with 13.840 billion shares as of Nov. 29.

Investors who sell securities short borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
