RPT-FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NYSE short interest

 (Repeats to fix format of table)
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange
fell 0.7 percent in late July, compared with the first half of the month, the
exchange said on Tuesday.
 Below are the five NYSE stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the last half of July, according to information
released by the exchange on Tuesday.
 The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY                     July 29      July 15     NET CHANGE   PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
Capital One  (COF.N)        29588596    12155156    17433440    143.42
AMR Corp AMR.N            64710315    53417367    11292948    21.14
Nokia Corp (NOK.N)         111996756    102478802    9517954    9.29
Frontier FTR.N            93153368    84603243     8550125    10.12
Brookfield Asset (BAM.N)     8409773    277634       8132139    2929
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Advanced Micro AMD.N       30569005    102114988   -71545983  -70.06
Cemex (CX.N)                 15239338    67611725    -52372387  -77.46
Best Buy (BBY.N)              5843959    37736238    -31892279  -84.51
Wal-Mart (WMT.N)              9650017    40680528    -31030511  -76.28
Host Hotels (HST.N)           8744792    39409156    -30664364  -77.81
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Ford Motor (F.N)             148443639    151977243   -3533604    -2.32
Bank of America (BAC.N)      131937512    124889429    7048083     5.64
Nokia (NOK.N)                111996756    102478802    9517954     9.29
Frontier (FRT.N)              93153368    84603243     8550125    10.11
Sprint (S.N)                  92710065    99131032    -6420967    -6.48
Source: NYSE data as of Aug. 9, Reuters
 (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)

