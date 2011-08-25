版本:
FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NYSE short interest

 NEW YORK, Aug 25 The New York Stock Exchange on Thursday
released details on short interest increases and decreases during the first
half of August.
 Short interest on the NYSE jumped 7.9 percent in early August compared with
the second half of July. For details see [ID:nN1E77N1QB].
 The following table shows the five stocks that experienced the largest net
increases and decreases in short positions during the latest period. The five
companies with the largest overall short positions are also listed.
COMPANY                      AUG 15       JULY 29     NET CHANGE   PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
General Electric (GE.N)   102,659,055     64,607,705   38,051,350     58.90
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)   51,114,506     36,812,687   14,301,819     38.85
Advanced Semi (ASX.N)      26,648,984     12,644,745   14,004,239    110.75
Hartford Financial (HIG.N) 13,613,278         43,026   13,570,252  31539.66
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)         77,037,800     63,596,893   13,440,907     21.13
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Regions Financial (RF.N)   20,267,237     32,602,374  -12,335,137    -37.84
MGM Resorts (MGM.N)        51,341,072     62,506,632  -11,165,560    -17.86
Nokia Corp (NOK.N)        100,924,880    111,996,756  -11,071,876     -9.89
New York Comm Banc NYB.N 14,140,292     21,076,511   -6,936,219    -32.91
Brookfield Asset (BAM.N)    1,525,060      8,409,773   -6,884,713    -81.87
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Ford Motor Co (F.N)       145,918,736    148,443,639   -2,524,903     -1.70
Bank of America (BAC.N)   141,893,578    131,937,512    9,956,066      7.55
General Electric (GE.N)   102,659,055     64,607,705   38,051,350     58.90
AMD Inc AMD.N           102,570,728    102,114,988      455,740      0.45
Nokia Corp (NOK.N)        100,924,880    111,996,756  -11,071,876     -9.89
Source: NYSE data as of Aug. 15, Reuters

