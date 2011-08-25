版本:
CORRECTED - FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NYSE short interest

(Corrects to remove Hartford Financial (HIG.N) from largest increases
list, as increase in short interest was not in common shares but in
company warrants)
 NEW YORK, Aug 25 The New York Stock Exchange on
Thursday released details on short interest increases and decreases
during the first half of August.
 Short interest on the NYSE jumped 7.9 percent in early August
compared with the second half of July. For details see
[ID:nN1E77N1QB].
 The following table shows the five stocks that experienced the
largest net increases and decreases in short positions during the
latest period. The five companies with the largest overall short
positions are also listed.
COMPANY                      AUG 15       JULY 29     NET CHANGE
  PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
General Electric (GE.N)   102,659,055     64,607,705   38,051,350
 58.90
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)   51,114,506     36,812,687   14,301,819
 38.85
Advanced Semi (ASX.N)      26,648,984     12,644,745   14,004,239
110.75
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)         77,037,800     63,596,893   13,440,907
 21.13
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N)     46,382,251     33,557,871   12,824,380
 38.22
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Regions Financial (RF.N)   20,267,237     32,602,374  -12,335,137
-37.84
MGM Resorts (MGM.N)        51,341,072     62,506,632  -11,165,560
-17.86
Nokia Corp (NOK.N)        100,924,880    111,996,756  -11,071,876
 -9.89
New York Comm Banc NYB.N 14,140,292     21,076,511   -6,936,219
-32.91
Brookfield Asset (BAM.N)    1,525,060      8,409,773   -6,884,713
-81.87
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Ford Motor Co (F.N)       145,918,736    148,443,639   -2,524,903
 -1.70
Bank of America (BAC.N)   141,893,578    131,937,512    9,956,066
  7.55
General Electric (GE.N)   102,659,055     64,607,705   38,051,350
 58.90
AMD Inc AMD.N           102,570,728    102,114,988      455,740
  0.45
Nokia Corp (NOK.N)        100,924,880    111,996,756  -11,071,876
 -9.89
Source: NYSE data as of Aug. 15, Reuters

