RPT-FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NASDAQ short interest in late Oct

NEW YORK, Nov 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 5.9 percent in late October compared with the first half of the month, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest increases and decreases in short positions in the last half of October, according to information released by the exchange.

The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also listed. COMPANY OCT 31 OCT 14 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES: Sirius XM Radio ( SIRI.O ) 276,976,041 252,299,680 24,676,361 9.78 Popular Inc ( BPOP.O ) 18,614,250 7,210,000 11,404,250 158.17 Green Mountain Inc GMCR.O 24,748,979 17,068,121 7,680,858 45. Nuance Comms Inc ( NUAN.O ) 15,339,183 8,039,631 7,299,552 90.79 Research In Motion RIMM.O 46,371,993 40,334,119 6,037,874 14.97 FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES: YRC Worldwide Inc ( YRCW.O ) 43,768,788 62,329,850 -18,561,062 -29.78 Microsoft Corp ( MSFT.O ) 60,634,137 77,420,416 -16,786,279 -21.68 News Corp ( NWSA.O ) 42,804,342 51,785,855 -8,981,513 -17.34 Cisco Systems ( CSCO.O ) 71,877,446 80,654,410 -8,776,964 -10.88 Brocade Comms ( BRCD.O ) 10,993,026 19,756,722 -8,763,696 -44.36 FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS: Sirius XM Radio ( SIRI.O ) 276,976,041 252,299,680 24,676,361 9.78 Intel Corp ( INTC.O ) 131,064,051 133,211,075 -2,147,024 -1.61 Express Scripts ( ESRX.O ) 77,246,096 75,503,835 1,742,261 2.31 Cisco Systems ( CSCO.O ) 71,877,446 80,654,410 -8,776,964 -10.88 Microsoft Corp ( MSFT.O ) 60,634,137 77,420,416 -16,786,279 -21.68

Source: Nasdaq data as of Oct. 31, Reuters