RPT-FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NASDAQ short interest in late Oct

 NEW YORK, Nov 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 5.9 percent
in late October compared with the first half of the month, the exchange said on
Wednesday.
 Below are the five Nasdaq stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the last half of October, according to
information released by the exchange.
 The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY                     OCT 31         OCT 14     NET CHANGE   PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O)    276,976,041    252,299,680  24,676,361      9.78
Popular Inc (BPOP.O)         18,614,250      7,210,000  11,404,250    158.17
Green Mountain Inc GMCR.O  24,748,979     17,068,121   7,680,858     45.
Nuance Comms Inc (NUAN.O)    15,339,183      8,039,631   7,299,552     90.79
Research In Motion RIMM.O  46,371,993     40,334,119   6,037,874     14.97
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW.O)   43,768,788     62,329,850 -18,561,062    -29.78
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)      60,634,137     77,420,416 -16,786,279    -21.68
News Corp (NWSA.O)           42,804,342     51,785,855  -8,981,513    -17.34
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O)       71,877,446     80,654,410  -8,776,964    -10.88
Brocade Comms (BRCD.O)       10,993,026     19,756,722  -8,763,696    -44.36
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Sirius XM Radio (SIRI.O)    276,976,041    252,299,680  24,676,361      9.78
Intel Corp (INTC.O)         131,064,051    133,211,075  -2,147,024     -1.61
Express Scripts (ESRX.O)     77,246,096     75,503,835   1,742,261      2.31
Cisco Systems (CSCO.O)       71,877,446     80,654,410  -8,776,964    -10.88
Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)      60,634,137     77,420,416 -16,786,279    -21.68
 Source: Nasdaq data as of Oct. 31, Reuters

