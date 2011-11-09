版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 10日 星期四 06:07 BJT

FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NYSE short interest in late October

 NEW YORK, Nov 9 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange
fell 3.6 percent in late October compared with the first half of the month, the
exchange said on Wednesday.
 Below are the five NYSE stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the last half of October, according to
information released by the exchange.
 The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY                     OCT 31         OCT 14     NET CHANGE   PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
Nokia Corp (NOK.N)         102,961,287    85,447,613   17,513,674   20.5
TE Connectivity (TEL.N)     11,516,331     14,00,788   10,115,543  722.1
Chimera Corp (CIM.N)        43,951,044    34,367,822    9,583,222   27.9
AuRico Gold Inc AUQ.N     13,637,578     6,189,218    7,448,360  120.3
Annaly Capital (NLY.N)      40,100,146    32,762,107    7,338,039   22.4
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Banco Santander STD.N     27,986,050    47,010,752  -19,024,702  -40.5
Bank of America (BAC.N)    189,889,789   201,261,805  -11,372,016   -5.7
Pfizer (PFE.N)              69,282,301    79,301,116  -10,018,815  -12.6
General Electric (GE.N)     89,603,745    98,502,441   -8,898,696   -9.O
Bristol-Myers (BMY.N)       32,586,103    40,526,805   -7,940,702  -19.6
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Bank of America (BAC.N)    189,889,789   201,261,805  -11,372,016  -5.7
Ford Motor Co (F.N)        144,822,614   147,737,206   -2,914,592  -1.97
Nokia Corp (NOK.N)         102,961,287    85,447,613   17,513,674  20.5
Sprint Nextel (S.N)         92,491,700    90,797,370    1,694,330   1.9
General Electric (GE.N)     89,603,745    98,502,441   -8,898,696  -9.0
Source: NYSE data as of Oct. 31, Reuters

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐