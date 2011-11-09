FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NYSE short interest in late October

BRIEF-Absolute reports qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Absolute Software Corp - company expects total f2017 revenue between $92.0 million and $94.6 million
NEW YORK, Nov 9 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 3.6 percent in late October compared with the first half of the month, the exchange said on Wednesday.
Below are the five NYSE stocks that experienced the largest increases and decreases in short positions in the last half of October, according to information released by the exchange.
The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also listed. COMPANY OCT 31 OCT 14 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES: Nokia Corp (NOK.N) 102,961,287 85,447,613 17,513,674 20.5 TE Connectivity (TEL.N) 11,516,331 14,00,788 10,115,543 722.1 Chimera Corp (CIM.N) 43,951,044 34,367,822 9,583,222 27.9 AuRico Gold Inc AUQ.N 13,637,578 6,189,218 7,448,360 120.3 Annaly Capital (NLY.N) 40,100,146 32,762,107 7,338,039 22.4 FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES: Banco Santander STD.N 27,986,050 47,010,752 -19,024,702 -40.5 Bank of America (BAC.N) 189,889,789 201,261,805 -11,372,016 -5.7 Pfizer (PFE.N) 69,282,301 79,301,116 -10,018,815 -12.6 General Electric (GE.N) 89,603,745 98,502,441 -8,898,696 -9.O Bristol-Myers (BMY.N) 32,586,103 40,526,805 -7,940,702 -19.6 FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS: Bank of America (BAC.N) 189,889,789 201,261,805 -11,372,016 -5.7 Ford Motor Co (F.N) 144,822,614 147,737,206 -2,914,592 -1.97 Nokia Corp (NOK.N) 102,961,287 85,447,613 17,513,674 20.5 Sprint Nextel (S.N) 92,491,700 90,797,370 1,694,330 1.9 General Electric (GE.N) 89,603,745 98,502,441 -8,898,696 -9.0 Source: NYSE data as of Oct. 31, Reuters
* Psychemedics Corporation announces record revenues and earnings
* Qtrly loss per share (basic and diluted) $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: