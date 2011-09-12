版本:
FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NYSE short interest

 Sept 12 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE
Arca rose 3.6 percent in the second half of August, exchange data showed on
Monday.
 Through Aug. 31, short interest rose to 14.86 billion shares from 14.35
billion shares as of Aug. 15.
 Below are the five NYSE stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the second half of August, according to data
released by the exchange.
 The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY                     AUG 31         AUG 15     NET CHANGE   PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
Bank of America (BAC.N)   211,917,374    141,893,578   70,023,796    49.35
CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N)  44,810,307     21,362,628   23,447,679   109.76
General Electric (GE.N)   125,208,366    102,659,055   22,549,311    21.97
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)         91,062,637     77,039,926   14,022,711    18.20
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)   61,785,860     51,115,010   10,670,850    20.88
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Adv Semic Engineer (ASX.N)  4,923,769     26,648,984  -21,725,215   -81.52
Eastman Kodak Co EK.N    68,710,068     81,414,683  -12,704,615   -15.60
XL Group (XL.N)             4,759,691     15,208,085  -10,448,394   -68.70
Motorola Mobility (MMI.N)   6,841,303     17,152,171  -10,310,868   -60.11
Philip Morris (PM.N)       20,993,577     29,575,941   -8,582,364   -29.02
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Bank of America (BAC.N)   211,917,374    141,893,578   70,023,796    49.35
Ford Motor Co (F.N)       148,983,628    145,918,736    3,064,892     2.10
General Electric (GE.N)   125,208,366    102,659,055   22,549,311    21.97
Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N)  100,191,051     90,604,672    9,586,379    10.58
AMD Inc AMD.N            97,280,101    102,570,728   -5,290,627    -5.16
Source: NYSE data as of Aug. 31, Reuters

