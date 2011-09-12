FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NYSE short interest

Sept 12 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE
Arca rose 3.6 percent in the second half of August, exchange data showed on
Monday.
Through Aug. 31, short interest rose to 14.86 billion shares from 14.35
billion shares as of Aug. 15.
Below are the five NYSE stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the second half of August, according to data
released by the exchange.
The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY AUG 31 AUG 15 NET CHANGE PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
Bank of America (BAC.N) 211,917,374 141,893,578 70,023,796 49.35
CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) 44,810,307 21,362,628 23,447,679 109.76
General Electric (GE.N) 125,208,366 102,659,055 22,549,311 21.97
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) 91,062,637 77,039,926 14,022,711 18.20
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) 61,785,860 51,115,010 10,670,850 20.88
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Adv Semic Engineer (ASX.N) 4,923,769 26,648,984 -21,725,215 -81.52
Eastman Kodak Co EK.N 68,710,068 81,414,683 -12,704,615 -15.60
XL Group (XL.N) 4,759,691 15,208,085 -10,448,394 -68.70
Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) 6,841,303 17,152,171 -10,310,868 -60.11
Philip Morris (PM.N) 20,993,577 29,575,941 -8,582,364 -29.02
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Bank of America (BAC.N) 211,917,374 141,893,578 70,023,796 49.35
Ford Motor Co (F.N) 148,983,628 145,918,736 3,064,892 2.10
General Electric (GE.N) 125,208,366 102,659,055 22,549,311 21.97
Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) 100,191,051 90,604,672 9,586,379 10.58
AMD Inc AMD.N 97,280,101 102,570,728 -5,290,627 -5.16
Source: NYSE data as of Aug. 31, Reuters