FACTBOX-Biggest changes in NYSE short interest

 NEW YORK, Sept 26 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange
rose 5.5 percent in early September compared with the second half of August,
the exchange said on Monday.
 Below are the five NYSE stocks that experienced the largest increases and
decreases in short positions in the first half of September, according to
information released by the exchange.
 The five companies with the largest overall short positions are also
listed.
COMPANY                     SEPT 15         AUG 31    NET CHANGE   PCT CHANGE
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FIVE BIGGEST NET INCREASES:
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)        111,051,039     91,074,871   19,976,168    21.93
General Electric (GE.N)   141,398,929    125,209,913   16,189,016    12.93
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)   75,733,387     61,785,860   13,947,527    22.57
AT&T Inc (T.N)             75,402,328     64,648,818   10,753,510    16.63
Cenovus Energy (CVE.N)     19,157,663      9,110,450   10,047,213   110.28
FIVE BIGGEST NET DECREASES:
Charles Schwab (SCHW.N)    30,306,911     42,393,569  -12,086,658    -28.51
Calpine Corp (CPN.N)       13,578,954     21,053,140   -7,474,186    -35.50
Frontier Commns FTR.N    83,282,327     90,752,884   -7,470,557     -8.23
LDK Solar LDK.N          29,823,604     37,278,486   -7,454,882    -20.00
Philippine L-D Tel (PHI.N)    168,014      5,128,906   -4,960,892    -96.72
FIVE LARGEST POSITIONS:
Bank of America (BAC.N)   221,999,356    211,973,344   10,026,012     4.73
Ford Motor Co (F.N)       157,135,464    148,983,628    8,151,836     5.47
General Electric (GE.N)   141,398,929    125,209,913   16,189,016    12.93
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)        111,051,039     91,074,871   19,976,168    21.93
Sprint Nextel (S.N)       105,586,165    100,248,477    5,337,688     5.32
Source: NYSE data as of Sept. 15, Reuters

