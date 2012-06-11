NYSE short interest up 6.1 pct in late May

BRIEF-Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017
NEW YORK, June 11 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 6.1 percent in late May, the exchange said on Mo nday, suggesting an increase i n bearish sentiment in the stock market.
As of May 31, short interest rose to about 14.28 billion shares, compared with 13.46 billion shares as of May 15.
Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.
* Mantech awarded $20 million contract for health information technology product support to the department of veterans affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Mills updates key financial targets for fiscal 2017