NYSE short interest up 2.3 pct in early September

NEW YORK, Sept 25 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 2.26 percent in the first half of September, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Sept. 14, short interest rose to about 14.02 billion shares compared with 13.71 billion shares as of Aug. 31.

Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.