Comex silver futures end 2014 down 19.5 pct, 2nd straight yearly decline

NEW YORK Dec 31 The most-active U.S. silver futures contract settled 4.2 percent lower at $15.60 per ounce on Wednesday, closing 2014 down 19.5 percent versus the end of 2013.

This is the contract's second straight year lower. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Diane Craft)
