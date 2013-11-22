Keppel Corp hits 8-month high; Singapore index eases

SINGAPORE Nov 22 Shares of Keppel Corporation Ltd rose to an eight-month high after the world's top offshore drilling rig builder bagged a new order, while Singapore's benchmark index edged lower.

Keppel Corp rose to S$11.18 intraday, its highest since March 19 and on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. The company got the order for a jackup rig for $265 million from a subsidiary of Ensco.

With this, Keppel Corp's order book rose to a record high of S$16.1 billion, said CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee.

"Another jack-up rig is in the bag for Keppel, bringing its YTD (year-to-date) new orders to S$6.8 billion, reminding us of the good old times in 2005-07 when its annual orders averaged S$7 billion," she wrote in a research note, arguing that strong orders and margins justify her "outperform" call and target price of S$13.30.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent at 3,162.85 as of 0452 GMT, heading for a weekly decline of 1.2 percent, its sharpest weekly loss since the beginning of October.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was among the worst performers and the stock fell 1.3 percent to S$3.68. The company received conditional approval to acquire the entire ownership of a company responsible for developing the city-state's fibre network.

Shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd topped the index performance, climbing as much as 2 percent to S$2.04. Earlier in the week, the company announced plans to buy a shopping mall in Guangzhou for 2.2 billion yuan ($361 million).