Keppel Corp hits 8-month high; Singapore index eases

BRIEF-Bright Horizons family solutions announces allocation of term loan facility
SINGAPORE Nov 22 Shares of Keppel Corporation Ltd rose to an eight-month high after the world's top offshore drilling rig builder bagged a new order, while Singapore's benchmark index edged lower.
Keppel Corp rose to S$11.18 intraday, its highest since March 19 and on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. The company got the order for a jackup rig for $265 million from a subsidiary of Ensco.
With this, Keppel Corp's order book rose to a record high of S$16.1 billion, said CIMB analyst Lim Siew Khee.
"Another jack-up rig is in the bag for Keppel, bringing its YTD (year-to-date) new orders to S$6.8 billion, reminding us of the good old times in 2005-07 when its annual orders averaged S$7 billion," she wrote in a research note, arguing that strong orders and margins justify her "outperform" call and target price of S$13.30.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.3 percent at 3,162.85 as of 0452 GMT, heading for a weekly decline of 1.2 percent, its sharpest weekly loss since the beginning of October.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent.
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd was among the worst performers and the stock fell 1.3 percent to S$3.68. The company received conditional approval to acquire the entire ownership of a company responsible for developing the city-state's fibre network.
Shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd topped the index performance, climbing as much as 2 percent to S$2.04. Earlier in the week, the company announced plans to buy a shopping mall in Guangzhou for 2.2 billion yuan ($361 million).
* Identified source of process release that occurred April 11 at our midwest plant and has made necessary repairs
* Expects EBITDA for quarter to be approximately $17 million, which is lower than its original guidance