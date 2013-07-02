Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1614.96 0.54% 8.680
USD/JPY 99.54 -0.11% -0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4858 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1255.11 0.18% 2.310
US CRUDE 98.05 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 14974.96 0.44% 65.36
ASIA ADRS 135.26 0.76% 1.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil gain on US, European
manufacturing data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; Jakarta underperforms after
inflation data
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PETRA FOODS LTD
- Petra Foods has completed the sale of its cocoa business
to Zurich-based Barry Callebaut AG with estimated
proceeds of $860 million.
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- CapitaLand purchased BSG Holdings Pte Ltd, which owned
four self-storage facilities in Singapore, with the
consideration put at S$91.8 million ($72.5 million).
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd appointed Ng Jui Sia,
formerly chief executive officer of F&N Holdings Bhd, a listed
subsidiary in Malaysia, as chief executive officer of its
non-alcoholic beverages operations. Huang Hong Peng, who has
held regional senior management positions in Asia Pacific
Breweries Ltd, was appointed chief executive officer of beer.
-- INTERNATIONAL HEALTHWAY CORP
- International Healthway Corp shares will start trading on
the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange on July 8.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei may retest 14,000 level on upbeat US data
> S&P 500 extends gains on solid data
> Bonds gain as ISM data fuels Fed speculation
> Stuck on a risk roundabout, yen at the rear
> Gold starts Q3 with short covering rally
> Oil gains, Brent-US crude spread hits 2/1-2-year low
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
