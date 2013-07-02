版本:
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
                                                                                     
                                           
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1614.96      0.54%     8.680
 USD/JPY                          99.54       -0.11%    -0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4858          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1255.11      0.18%     2.310
 US CRUDE                         98.05        0.06%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        14974.96     0.44%     65.36
 ASIA ADRS                        135.26       0.76%      1.02
 -------------------------------------------------------------                       
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil gain on US, European
manufacturing data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; Jakarta underperforms after
inflation data 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- PETRA FOODS LTD  
    - Petra Foods has completed the sale of its cocoa business
to Zurich-based Barry Callebaut AG with estimated
proceeds of $860 million. 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD   
    - CapitaLand purchased BSG Holdings Pte Ltd, which owned
four self-storage facilities in Singapore, with the
consideration put at S$91.8 million ($72.5 million).
 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd appointed Ng Jui Sia,
formerly chief executive officer of F&N Holdings Bhd, a listed
subsidiary in Malaysia, as chief executive officer of its
non-alcoholic beverages operations. Huang Hong Peng, who has
held regional senior management positions in Asia Pacific
Breweries Ltd, was appointed chief executive officer of beer. 
  
    
    -- INTERNATIONAL HEALTHWAY CORP 
    - International Healthway Corp shares will start trading on
the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange on July 8.
 
          
