Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1404.11     -0.13%    -1.760
 USD/JPY                          78.37        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6556          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1611.71      0.13%     2.170
 US CRUDE                         92.79        0.06%     0.060
 DOW JONES                        13169.43    -0.29%    -38.52
 ASIA ADRS                        120.12      -0.65%     -0.79
 -------------------------------------------------------------                          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on world growth worries; euro
gains 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS 
    - Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's biggest
telephone company, on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected 3.2
percent rise in first-quarter net profit, and reiterated its
forecast for low single-digit revenue growth and stable earnings
this financial year. 
    
    -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Property developer City Developments said its second
quarter net profit plunged 37.7 percent to S$137.7 million from
a year ago, partly due to the lack of one-off divestment gains.
 
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Commodity firm Noble recorded a 39.3 percent rise in its
April-June net profit, helped by a rise in sales and strong
volume growth. 
        
    -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE 
    - Thai Beverage raised its stake in Fraser and Neave to 26.2
percent from 24.1 percent to tighten its grip on the drinks and
property conglomerate and intensify the fight with Heineken for
Asia Pacific Breweries. 
    
    -- LMA INTERNATIONAL N.V. 
    - Teleflex has agreed to acquire laryngeal mask
maker LMA International N.V. for S$343.5 million, following
which the company will be delisted from the Singapore exchange.
The deal values LMA at about S$0.62 a share, around 50 percent
premium over Monday's closing price 
 
    
    -- FOCUS MEDIA HOLDING LTD  
    - Chinese display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding
Ltd said it received a bid from a consortium that includes its
chief executive and private equity firm Carlyle Group that
values the company at $3.49 billion.
    
    
   MARKET NEWS 
 
 > Nikkei edges higher; investors await catalysts         
 > Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs     
 > Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers            
 > Euro squeezed higher ahead of euro zone GDP data     
 > Gold down on doubts over central banks' stimulus     
 > Brent up on supply worry, economic concerns check gain 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
