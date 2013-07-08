Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 8

SINGAPORE, July 8 - Following are some company-related and
market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1631.89 1.02% 16.480
USD/JPY 101.49 0.31% 0.310
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7362 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1219.1 -0.34% -4.210
US CRUDE 103.74 0.50% 0.520
DOW JONES 15135.84 0.98% 147.29
ASIA ADRS 135.84 0.88% 1.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rally, U.S. yields jump on
jobs data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets end with small gains
STOCKS TO WATCH
ST ENGINEERING LTD
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd said its electronics
arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd, had won about
S$206.8 million ($161 million) worth of contracts for rail
electronics, satellite communications and communications
projects in the second quarter of 2013.
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD
Wilmar International Ltd and Swiss chemicals firm Clariant
said they received merger clearances to set up their
joint venture for amines, commonly used in dyes and drugs.
VIZ BRANZ LTD
The managing director of the company is seeking to acquire
all the shares of the instant beverage maker via a mandatory
unconditional cash offer of 78 Singapore cents per share through
his special purpose vehicle.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei gains after U.S. jobs data buoy Wall St
> Wall St gains as jobs data signals stronger economy
> Yields jump as U.S. jobs data stoke Fed fears
> Dollar builds on broad gains
> Gold falls 3 pct as U.S. jobs data beat forecast
> Oil jumps $2 on Egypt, U.S. data
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
