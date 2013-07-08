版本:
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 8

SINGAPORE, July 8 - Following are some company-related and
market news which could have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1631.89      1.02%    16.480
 USD/JPY                          101.49       0.31%     0.310
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.7362          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1219.1      -0.34%    -4.210
 US CRUDE                         103.74       0.50%     0.520
 DOW JONES                        15135.84     0.98%    147.29
 ASIA ADRS                        135.84       0.88%      1.19
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rally, U.S. yields jump on
jobs data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets end with small gains 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    ST ENGINEERING LTD 
    Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd said its electronics
arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd, had won about
S$206.8 million ($161 million) worth of contracts for rail
electronics, satellite communications and communications
projects in the second quarter of 2013. 
    
    WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    Wilmar International Ltd and Swiss chemicals firm Clariant
 said they received merger clearances to set up their
joint venture for amines, commonly used in dyes and drugs.
 
    
    VIZ BRANZ LTD 
    The managing director of the company is seeking to acquire
all the shares of the instant beverage maker via a mandatory
unconditional cash offer of 78 Singapore cents per share through
his special purpose vehicle. 
    
