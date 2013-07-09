版本:
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
                                                                                 
                                         
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1640.46      0.53%     8.570
 USD/JPY                          100.94      -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6432          --     0.006
 SPOT GOLD                        1233.66     -0.18%    -2.230
 US CRUDE                         103.02      -0.12%    -0.120
 DOW JONES                        15224.69     0.59%     88.85
 ASIA ADRS                        135.17      -0.49%     -0.67
 -------------------------------------------------------------                   
 
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end higher, dollar briefly touches
3-year high 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippine, Thailand extend slide
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties will start construction of GLP
Naruohama, a large-scale, multi-tenant logistics facility in the
Japanese city of Osaka in May 2014, with the development cost
estimated at 15.7 billion yen ($155.3 million). 
     
    -- SINGAPORE'S INTERNET REGULATION
    - Singapore's move to tighten regulation of news websites,
already under fire from bloggers and human rights groups, has
attracted criticism from large Internet firms with a big
presence in the city-state, including Facebook Inc, eBay
Inc, Google Inc and Yahoo! Inc, which
say the new rules will hurt the industry. 
        
    -- TEMASEK HOLDINGS PTE LTD  
    - Singapore state investors Temasek has established Pavilion
Gas to handle the group's natural gas businesses and activities,
Singapore's Business Times newspaper said. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE HAZE LAWS
    - Singapore is looking at introducing extra-territorial laws
to deal with companies found responsible for slash-and-burn
practices that caused the haze that rolled over Singapore and
Malaysia from Indonesia's Sumatra island, the Straits Times
cited Law Minister K. Shanmugam as saying.
    
