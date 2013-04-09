版本:
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 9

SINGAPORE, April 9 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1563.07      0.63%     9.790
 USD/JPY                          99.36        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7469          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1571.35     -0.11%    -1.740
 US CRUDE                         93.46        0.11%     0.100
 DOW JONES                        14613.48     0.33%     48.23
 ASIA ADRS                        136.81       0.93%      1.27
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen still in focus, US earnings seen aiding
Asian shares 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on global woes; S'pore, Jakarta
at 2-wk low 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - A subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine has won a repeat
jackup rig order from Ensco PLC worth about $225
million. 
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - GLP said it has pre-leased about 43,000 square metres of
space in two business parks in China to Best Logistics.
 
    
        
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei holds near 5-year highs, set for 5th day of gain 
 > Wall St closes higher, Alcoa volatile after results    
 > 30-year swap spreads approach parity; prices slip     
 > Yen sinks toward 100 per USD, China data distracts   
 > Gold drops 2.5 pct on equity sell-off, debt fears    
 > Crude edges up, Brent premium to WTI lowest since June 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

