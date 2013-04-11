版本:
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

SINGAPORE, April 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1587.73      1.22%    19.120
 USD/JPY                          99.66       -0.11%    -0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8086          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1554.86     -0.21%    -3.280
 US CRUDE                         94.35       -0.31%    -0.290
 DOW JONES                        14802.24     0.88%    128.78
 ASIA ADRS                        139.69       1.87%      2.56
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Record Wall Street supports Asian shares, yen
near lows 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Malaysia hits record close on foreign
inflows 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FORTERRA TRUST 
    - Carlyle Group has acquired a Shanghai office
building, Central Plaza, for $267 million from Singapore-listed
real estate fund Forterra Trust, Forterra said on Wednesday.
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering said its aerospace arm won new contracts
worth about S$480 million ($388 million) in the first quarter of
2013. 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings said it carried
413,000 passengers in March, 23 percent more than a year
earlier. Its passenger load factor was down 1 percentage point
in the same period. 

 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei up as banks gain, hits highest since July 2008  
 > Dow, S&P close at record highs as Wall Street rallies  
 > Prices slide on fears of tapering Fed purchases       
 > Yen bears still in control, AUD eyes jobs data       
 > Gold drops 1.5 pct on Fed stimulus fears, Cyprus     
 > Oil prices mixed on strong equities; oil stocks up    
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
