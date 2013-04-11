Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

SINGAPORE, April 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1587.73 1.22% 19.120
USD/JPY 99.66 -0.11% -0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8086 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1554.86 -0.21% -3.280
US CRUDE 94.35 -0.31% -0.290
DOW JONES 14802.24 0.88% 128.78
ASIA ADRS 139.69 1.87% 2.56
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Record Wall Street supports Asian shares, yen
near lows
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Malaysia hits record close on foreign
inflows
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FORTERRA TRUST
- Carlyle Group has acquired a Shanghai office
building, Central Plaza, for $267 million from Singapore-listed
real estate fund Forterra Trust, Forterra said on Wednesday.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering said its aerospace arm won new contracts
worth about S$480 million ($388 million) in the first quarter of
2013.
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings said it carried
413,000 passengers in March, 23 percent more than a year
earlier. Its passenger load factor was down 1 percentage point
in the same period.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei up as banks gain, hits highest since July 2008
> Dow, S&P close at record highs as Wall Street rallies
> Prices slide on fears of tapering Fed purchases
> Yen bears still in control, AUD eyes jobs data
> Gold drops 1.5 pct on Fed stimulus fears, Cyprus
> Oil prices mixed on strong equities; oil stocks up
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
