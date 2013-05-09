Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

SINGAPORE, May 9 Following is some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1632.69 0.41% 6.730
USD/JPY 98.86 -0.13% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8066 -- 0.039
SPOT GOLD 1470.45 -0.12% -1.740
US CRUDE 96.59 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 15105.12 0.32% 48.92
ASIA ADRS 146.07 1.31% 1.89
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares gain as upbeat global data, Wall
St buoy mood
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise to new highs; Malaysia caps two-day
rally
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries posted
a first-quarter net profit of S$176.9 million ($144 million), up
just 0.1 percent from the previous year. The group attributed
the flat results to a decrease in its Singapore utilities
operations that was mitigated by higher contributions from its
China and Middle East utility assets.
-- EZION HOLDINGS LTD
- Ezion reported a net profit of $46.2 million in its first
quarter ended March 31, up 227.8 percent from a year earlier,
boosted by an increase in business activities and a gain from
the divestment of a joint venture in Australia.
-- KREUZ HOLDINGS LTD
- Offshore and marine services company Kreuz Holdings said
its net profit for the first quarter rose 5.4 percent from the
previous year to $10.8 million, boosted by an increase in
revenue from related companies.
-- SING HOLDINGS LTD
- Property development and investment group Sing Holdings
posted a net profit of S$15.8 million ($12.87 million) for the
first quarter, up 121.8 percent from a year earlier. The group
attributed the rise to higher revenue recognition from its
development project.
-- WBL CORPORATION LTD
- WBL posted a net loss of S$11.4 million in the second
quarter, following a net profit of S$20.1 million in the same
period a year earlier. It attributed the results to losses at
its U.S.-listed subsidiary Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc
.
-- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD
- China Fishery said net profit fell 13 percent to $41.9
million in the second quarter ended March 28, hurt by lower
sales contributions from its Peruvian fishmeal operations. In
its announcement, it said its tender offer for Peruvian fishmeal
company Copeinca remains "on-going" and noted there
was one competing offer. Norway-based rival Cermaq said
in April it had signed deals to raise its stake in Copeinca to
more than 50 percent.
-- PACIFIC ANDES RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT LTD
- Integrated frozen fish supply group Pacific Andes posted a
net profit of HK$322.2 million ($41.52 million) in the second
quarter, down 3 percent from the previous year. It attributed
the drop to lower sales volume and average selling price of
products.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises on buoyant global mood, Toyota strong
> S&P 500 ends at record for 5th day; Groupon up late
> U.S. bonds make small gains as yields draw buyers
> Euro holds gains, kiwi jumps on solid jobs data
> Gold up over 1 pct on dollar drop, physical demand
> Oil ends mixed, Brent/WTI at narrowest in 2-plus years
