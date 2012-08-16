STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Cordlife up on deal with China Cord Blood

Shares of Cordlife Group jumped as much as 8.2 percent after the cord blood banking provider said it plans to buy 10 percent of China Cord Blood Corporation, China's largest cord blood bank operator.

By 0255 GMT, shares of Cordlife were up 7.2 percent at S$0.52 with 7.7 million shares traded, more than 3.6 times its full-day average trading volume over the last five sessions.

Cordlife has agreed to buy 10 percent in China Cord, in return it will sell an indirect stake in China Stem Sells (South) Co Ltd back to the company, which is an indirect subsidiary of China Cord.

The acquisition will help Cordlife expand its reach in China and boost its earnings per share to 5.85 Singapore cents from 3.64 cents before, it said.

"The deal should help it get a better hold of the China market, and Cordlife will also see an increase in its asset value after the acquisition," said a local trader.

1056 (0256 GMT) (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)