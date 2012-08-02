STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Shares down at midday; CIMB likes office REITs

Singapore shares slipped by midday in line with other Asian bourses after the U.S. Federal Reserve disappointed investors when it failed to offer new monetary stimulus after a two-day meeting.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.4 percent at 3039.03 points, falling for the first time in four sessions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also eased 0.2 percent.

CIMB Research, which maintains its 'overweight' rating on Singapore stocks, said it is bullish on office real estate investment trusts like CapitaCommercial Trust on continued demand from corporates, and as Singapore develops as Asia's funding hub.

It has an 'outperform' rating on CapitaCommercial and Suntec REIT, which also owns offices, with a target price of S$1.48 and S$1.59 respectively.

Food company Cerebos Pacific Ltd jumped 21.4 percent to its highest in over 15 years, after Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory made an offer to buy out minority shareholders.

Suntory's offer price of S$6.60 per share for the 17 percent stake in Cerebos it does not own is an attractive one, CIMB said, and advises investors to take up the offer.

Thai Beverage Pcl shares rose 3 percent to S$0.34, ahead of an expected announcement from conglomerate Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, whose shares have been suspended from trading.

Thai Bev bought Oversea-Chinese Banking Group's 22 percent stake in F&N for $3 billion, and has since raised its stake in the conglomerate to 24.1 percent.

