REFILE-Swiss franc's rally, ECB policy to test SNB patience with currency cap

By Anirban Nag and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 3 The Swiss franc's rise to near
two-year highs against the euro is threatening the Swiss
National Bank's cap, stirring speculation it may take strong
measures if the European Central Bank opts for asset purchases.
Expectations the ECB may resort to quantitative easing (QE),
in coming months are growing and could weaken the euro more.
With official rates in Switzerland already near zero,
analysts said options for the SNB include lifting the cap to
1.25 francs per euro from 1.20 to weaken the currency or
imposing negative rates at its Sept. 18 policy meeting.
Such talk isn't new. It was rife during the height of the
euro zone crisis two years ago when the franc attracted
safe-haven inflows. But it assumes significance this time
because euro zone overnight rates have dipped into
negative territory for the first time ever in a reflection of
the ECB's ultra-loose policy.
In comparison, Swiss overnight rates are above zero at 0.01
percent, highlighting rate differentials in favour of the franc.
Also, the latest Swiss data shows economic growth slowing in
the second quarter, piling pressure on the SNB which is just as
keen as the ECB to ward off deflation and boost economic growth.
Hans Redeker, head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley
said the SNB is limited from doing its own QE by rates near zero
and an illiquid bond market - at 69 billion euros, the Swiss
government bond market is just around a tenth the size of the
euro zone's.
The main monetary policy tool would be therefore be to move
the cap to keep the franc at a weaker level.
"While this is not our base case for the September meeting,
the floor (for the euro) could form an increased part of the
monetary policy debate," Redeker added.
The franc has been strengthening steadily against the euro
in the past few weeks, partly due to safe-haven flows given the
conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The franc is the most
liquid safe-haven currency after the Japanese yen.
Momentum gathered after ECB President Mario Draghi's speech
at Jackson Hole towards end of August. In that he said the ECB
was prepared to respond with all its available tools should
inflation drop further.
The euro weakened to 1.2049 francs on Aug. 28,
its lowest since late November 2012. It has lost 1.6 percent so
far this year, wiping away last year's gains with the bulk of
the losses coming in August.
DETERMINED SNB
This week, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan dropped broad hints
when he said the bank was ready to intervene in the foreign
exchange market to defend the cap and could take further
measures to ensure price stability. The SNB has not intervened
in the forex market for the last two years, he added.
Apart from intervention and tweaking the cap, the SNB could
also push rates in Switzerland deep into negative territory to
make the currency less attractive.
"This would be consistent with indications by President
Jordan that the SNB would respond in kind to negative deposit
rates in the euro zone," said Valentin Marinov, currency
strategist at Citi. "Given the sizeable amount of bank deposits
held with the SNB, such a policy step could have a particularly
strong impact in Switzerland."
Analysts said negative deposit rates would make it expensive
to hold Swiss francs. Many said that with expectations growing
that the SNB would intervene in some form or the other to
cheapen the currency, it made little sense to buy the franc.
"I would avoid euro/Swiss franc because, while probability
favours the upside, it only favours a modest move towards the
1.22-1.23 francs area unless SNB goes hyper-aggressive," said
John Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank.
SWISS STOCKS TO LAG?
Although Switzerland's benchmark SMI equity index
has rallied along with other European stock markets since the
start of August, concerns about the impact of a stronger franc
have led to days when the index has underperformed.
The SMI has risen around 8 percent since the start of 2014,
outperforming a flat performance on Germany's DAX and a
4 percent gain on the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50
index, helped in part by investors' perception of the country as
a relative safe haven.
Yet many traders say the DAX and Euro STOXX should
outperform the Swiss market if the ECB eases further.
Karl Loomes, market analyst at Sungard's Astec Analytics,
added that levels of "short interest" bets on the Swiss stock
market - namely bets on the market falling - remain higher than
on other European stock markets.
Loomes said short interest on the Swiss stock market - as
measured by borrowing levels - was up 25 percent from levels
seen at the start of January 2014, while borrowing levels in the
UK, German and French stock markets had gone down by 10 percent
over that same timeframe.
To profit from a stock price going down, short sellers can
borrow a security and sell it, expecting its value to drop so
that they can buy it back at a lower price and keep the
difference.
(1 euro = 1.2075 Swiss franc)
(Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber in ZURICH;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)