REFILE-Swiss franc's rally, ECB policy to test SNB patience with currency cap

(Removes extraneous word 'from' in 4th paragraph)

By Anirban Nag and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 3 The Swiss franc's rise to near two-year highs against the euro is threatening the Swiss National Bank's cap, stirring speculation it may take strong measures if the European Central Bank opts for asset purchases.

Expectations the ECB may resort to quantitative easing (QE), in coming months are growing and could weaken the euro more.

With official rates in Switzerland already near zero, analysts said options for the SNB include lifting the cap to 1.25 francs per euro from 1.20 to weaken the currency or imposing negative rates at its Sept. 18 policy meeting.

Such talk isn't new. It was rife during the height of the euro zone crisis two years ago when the franc attracted safe-haven inflows. But it assumes significance this time because euro zone overnight rates have dipped into negative territory for the first time ever in a reflection of the ECB's ultra-loose policy.

In comparison, Swiss overnight rates are above zero at 0.01 percent, highlighting rate differentials in favour of the franc.

Also, the latest Swiss data shows economic growth slowing in the second quarter, piling pressure on the SNB which is just as keen as the ECB to ward off deflation and boost economic growth.

Hans Redeker, head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley said the SNB is limited from doing its own QE by rates near zero and an illiquid bond market - at 69 billion euros, the Swiss government bond market is just around a tenth the size of the euro zone's.

The main monetary policy tool would be therefore be to move the cap to keep the franc at a weaker level.

"While this is not our base case for the September meeting, the floor (for the euro) could form an increased part of the monetary policy debate," Redeker added.

The franc has been strengthening steadily against the euro in the past few weeks, partly due to safe-haven flows given the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The franc is the most liquid safe-haven currency after the Japanese yen.

Momentum gathered after ECB President Mario Draghi's speech at Jackson Hole towards end of August. In that he said the ECB was prepared to respond with all its available tools should inflation drop further.

The euro weakened to 1.2049 francs on Aug. 28, its lowest since late November 2012. It has lost 1.6 percent so far this year, wiping away last year's gains with the bulk of the losses coming in August.

DETERMINED SNB

This week, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan dropped broad hints when he said the bank was ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend the cap and could take further measures to ensure price stability. The SNB has not intervened in the forex market for the last two years, he added.

Apart from intervention and tweaking the cap, the SNB could also push rates in Switzerland deep into negative territory to make the currency less attractive.

"This would be consistent with indications by President Jordan that the SNB would respond in kind to negative deposit rates in the euro zone," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi. "Given the sizeable amount of bank deposits held with the SNB, such a policy step could have a particularly strong impact in Switzerland."

Analysts said negative deposit rates would make it expensive to hold Swiss francs. Many said that with expectations growing that the SNB would intervene in some form or the other to cheapen the currency, it made little sense to buy the franc.

"I would avoid euro/Swiss franc because, while probability favours the upside, it only favours a modest move towards the 1.22-1.23 francs area unless SNB goes hyper-aggressive," said John Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank.

SWISS STOCKS TO LAG?

Although Switzerland's benchmark SMI equity index has rallied along with other European stock markets since the start of August, concerns about the impact of a stronger franc have led to days when the index has underperformed.

The SMI has risen around 8 percent since the start of 2014, outperforming a flat performance on Germany's DAX and a 4 percent gain on the euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index, helped in part by investors' perception of the country as a relative safe haven.

Yet many traders say the DAX and Euro STOXX should outperform the Swiss market if the ECB eases further.

Karl Loomes, market analyst at Sungard's Astec Analytics, added that levels of "short interest" bets on the Swiss stock market - namely bets on the market falling - remain higher than on other European stock markets.

Loomes said short interest on the Swiss stock market - as measured by borrowing levels - was up 25 percent from levels seen at the start of January 2014, while borrowing levels in the UK, German and French stock markets had gone down by 10 percent over that same timeframe.

To profit from a stock price going down, short sellers can borrow a security and sell it, expecting its value to drop so that they can buy it back at a lower price and keep the difference. (1 euro = 1.2075 Swiss franc) (Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber in ZURICH; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)