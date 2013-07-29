Certified coffee in Antwerp warehouse flagged as possibly damaged -ICE

NEW YORK, July 29 Some 124,600 bags of certified
coffee have been flagged as nondeliverable by ICE Futures U.S.
after heavy rainfall may have damaged the roof at an
Antwerp-based coffee warehouse, the exchange said in a notice on
Monday.
ICE received notification from warehouse operator
Wilmarsdonk that a licensed store in the Port of Antwerp may
have sustained roof damage, the exchange said.
About 124,600 bags of certified coffee are currently stored
at the Belgium location and have been flagged as nondeliverable
as a precautionary measure pending inspection, according to ICE.
About 1.7 million bags of certified coffee are stored in
Antwerp warehouses, more than two-thirds of global exchange
stocks, according to ICE data.