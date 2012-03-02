SOFTS-Sugar up on Brazil harvest delay, other markets down

* Brazil cane delay buoys sweetener

* Some say Cargill takes sugar delivery with eye on Brazil delay

* Vietnamese robusta growers hold onto supplies

By Rene Pastor and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 Sugar futures rose on Friday on jitters over possible production delays in the world's most important sugar growing area, the center-south region of Brazil.

The other softs markets lost ground amid broad weakness in the commodity sector.

New York's May raw sugar contract on ICE rose 0.11 cent to close at 24.96 cents per lb and London May white sugar futures jumped $7.10 or over 1 percent to end at $653.10 a tonne.

News that Brazil's sugar harvest faces a late start boosted the nearby contracts in London and New York, said Mike McDougall, senior vice president of brokerage Newedge USA in New York.

On Wednesday, Brazil industry group Unica said the 2012/13 center-south cane crushing season will start almost two weeks later than average.

The delay would provide the "underlying reason" why Cargill took delivery of over 880,000 tonnes of sugar as the March contract in New York expired this week, McDougall said.

"Cargill has a long track record of taking big deliveries, and must be confident of finding homes for the sugar," said Stefan Uhlenbrock, analyst with F.O. Licht.

McDougall believes the strength in the May/July spread on ICE and the May/August spread on Liffe could be largely explained by worries over a harvest delay.

"It seems that Cargill has homes lined up (one leading analyst suspects around 75 percent of the tonnage is already sold)," added Thomas Kujawa of brokerage Sucden Financial.

Speculators increased their net long position in raw sugar, in the week ending Feb. 28, to the highest in more than three months adding 45,649 lots for a total of 86,946 lots, post-market data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

They trimmed their net short position in cocoa and increased their net short position in coffee slightly.

COCOA SLIDES AND COFFEE MIXED

Cocoa futures were weaker. U.S. beans were down in range-bound trading as the dollar firmed, dipping along with the commodity complex and feeling pressure from the firm pound against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark May contract initially moved higher, then met resistance at the 100-day moving average around $2,392 per tonne and took further pressure from hedging, dealers said.

ICE May cocoa was down $32, or 1.35 percent, to close at $2,334 a tonne. London May cocoa declined 9 pounds to settle at 1,495 pounds per tonne.

"The dollar is going up, which is softening New York (ICE) a little bit," a London-based cocoa futures broker said.

Robusta coffee futures were steady, with dealers focused on a retention of supplies by growers in leading robusta producer Vietnam.

Arabica coffee futures were trapped in rangebound dealings, moving sideways for more than two weeks after falling to a 15-month low at $1.9780 per lb, basis second position.

Benchmark Liffe May robusta futures were up $2 to end at $2,020 per tonne. May arabicas in New York dropped 2.30 cents to settle at $2.018 per lb.

Arabica futures have failed to garner any upward momentum since falling sharply in mid February, causing some chart-based dealers to sell, they said.

Coffee is facing pressure from expectations of a big crop in top producer Brazil.

"From May/June, you will have plenty of downward pressure on prices," Uhlenbrock said.