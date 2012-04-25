SOFTS-Arabicas sink on automatic orders, sugar corrects up

* Raw sugar rises in technical correction * Higher cocoa prices attract origin selling * Arabica moves in wide 10-cent range By Marcy Nicholson and Naomi O'Leary NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 Arabica coffee futures fell more than 4.5 percent on Wednesday, weakened by origin selling pressure and profit-taking off recent gains that triggered sell-stops and sent the market even lower, dealers said. Raw sugar futures bucked the weak tone in commodities and extended their recovery from an 11-month low hit earlier this week, boosted by a slightly weaker dollar and bargain hunting. Cocoa turned lower. July arabica futures on ICE sank to finish down 6.75 cents, or 3.7 percent, at $1.7675 per lb, after falling as low as $1.7525. The contract remained above last week's 18-month low, basis second month, of $1.739 per lb. Heavy long liquidation boosted the key contract's volume well above 18,600 lots. "Initially it looked like the market topped off on some origin selling coming out of Colombia and Brazil," said one coffee dealer in New York. "It touched off some sell-stops below unchanged." A London-based broker noted profit-taking as well. "The push-up yesterday in New York has been completely undone by the fall today. I don't think it was on the basis of anything fundamental," the broker said. Dealers said robusta coffee was beginning to flow from top grower Vietnam in larger volumes after farmers had stalled sales in hopes of higher prices. Benchmark Liffe July robusta coffee futures closed down $24 at $2,025 per tonne. "I think Vietnamese farmers are looking at this price and thinking it's not a bad level ... given London seems to have run out of buying interest, they've decided to sell a bit into the market," said a second London-based broker. SUGAR CLIMBS Traders said raw sugar was correcting higher after expectations of a large Brazilian harvest had brought prices to multimonth lows earlier this week, while bargain hunting and May/July spreading also gave the market a lift. Market players continued to move positions out of the spot May contract with only three sessions left prior to its expiration on Monday, brokers said. May raw sugar on ICE inched up 0.04 cent to settle at 22.04 cents per lb. Most-active July ended 0.19 cent higher at 21.80 cents per lb. "We're rolling. We're saying goodbye to May and saying hello to July," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith. Open interest in the May contract stood at 51,035 lots, representing 2.5 million tonnes of raw sugar, as of April 24. The May/July spread in the raw sugar market dropped 0.24 cent or 38.5 percent at the close of trade, with volume traded in May at 19,276 lots. One broker said open interest in May, which stood at a hefty 51,035 lots on Tuesday, may have dropped substantially given the size of Wednesday's business. "The spread is narrowing and we could see deliveries get real small before the end of the week," the broker said. Some analysts still think open interest will eventually drop to around 10,000 to 15,000 lots by the close on April 30. Dealers expressed doubts over further sugar exports from key producer India because mills would not have an incentive to sell at current prices. "The market has come down to a level below Indian selling," said Jonathan Kingsman, chief executive of Lausanne-based consultancy Kingsman SA. "The (global market) is well supplied. If it rallies, it will run into Indian selling." Sucden Financial' s technical analyst Jack Pollard said the market looked oversold. "At the moment people are expecting a bit of a bounce because we've had such massive losses recently. It's literally gone through the floor. It's broken all the key levels." London August white sugar futures rose $4.20, or 0.7 percent, to close up $586.9 per tonne. ICE cocoa futures reversed lower on the heels of the weak sterling against the U.S. dollar and after producers took advantage of higher prices in recent days to sell supplies. Both ICE and Liffe cocoa futures fell below their 40- and 100-day moving averages, which had recently crossed. "Ghana sold an estimated 50,000 tonnes of light crop this week. Some consider that they won't have much left to sell on the current crop," said Eric Sivry, head of agricultural options broker Marex Spectron. July cocoa on ICE fell $33, or 1.4 percent, to settle at $2,251 per tonne, while London July cocoa futures eased 15 pounds to close at 1,490 pounds per tonne. Barclays Capital, in a note, highlighted downside risk for cocoa prices if favorable weather for West Africa's mid-crops continues.