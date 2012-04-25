SOFTS-Arabicas sink on automatic orders, sugar corrects up

* Raw sugar rises in technical correction
* Higher cocoa prices attract origin selling
* Arabica moves in wide 10-cent range
By Marcy Nicholson and Naomi O'Leary
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 Arabica coffee futures
fell more than 4.5 percent on Wednesday, weakened by origin
selling pressure and profit-taking off recent gains that
triggered sell-stops and sent the market even lower, dealers
said.
Raw sugar futures bucked the weak tone in commodities and
extended their recovery from an 11-month low hit earlier this
week, boosted by a slightly weaker dollar and bargain hunting.
Cocoa turned lower.
July arabica futures on ICE sank to finish down 6.75
cents, or 3.7 percent, at $1.7675 per lb, after falling as low
as $1.7525. The contract remained above last week's 18-month
low, basis second month, of $1.739 per lb.
Heavy long liquidation boosted the key contract's volume
well above 18,600 lots.
"Initially it looked like the market topped off on some
origin selling coming out of Colombia and Brazil," said one
coffee dealer in New York. "It touched off some sell-stops below
unchanged."
A London-based broker noted profit-taking as well.
"The push-up yesterday in New York has been completely undone
by the fall today. I don't think it was on the basis of anything
fundamental," the broker said.
Dealers said robusta coffee was beginning to flow from top
grower Vietnam in larger volumes after farmers had stalled sales
in hopes of higher prices.
Benchmark Liffe July robusta coffee futures closed
down $24 at $2,025 per tonne.
"I think Vietnamese farmers are looking at this price and
thinking it's not a bad level ... given London seems to have run
out of buying interest, they've decided to sell a bit into the
market," said a second London-based broker.
SUGAR CLIMBS
Traders said raw sugar was correcting higher after
expectations of a large Brazilian harvest had brought prices to
multimonth lows earlier this week, while bargain hunting and
May/July spreading also gave the market a lift.
Market players continued to move positions out of the spot
May contract with only three sessions left prior to its
expiration on Monday, brokers said.
May raw sugar on ICE inched up 0.04 cent to settle at
22.04 cents per lb. Most-active July ended 0.19 cent
higher at 21.80 cents per lb.
"We're rolling. We're saying goodbye to May and saying hello
to July," said Country Hedging Inc analyst Sterling Smith.
Open interest in the May contract stood at 51,035 lots,
representing 2.5 million tonnes of raw sugar, as of April 24.
The May/July spread in the raw sugar market dropped 0.24
cent or 38.5 percent at the close of trade, with volume traded
in May at 19,276 lots.
One broker said open interest in May, which stood at a hefty
51,035 lots on Tuesday, may have dropped substantially given the
size of Wednesday's business.
"The spread is narrowing and we could see deliveries get
real small before the end of the week," the broker said.
Some analysts still think open interest will eventually drop
to around 10,000 to 15,000 lots by the close on April 30.
Dealers expressed doubts over further sugar exports from key
producer India because mills would not have an incentive to sell
at current prices.
"The market has come down to a level below Indian selling,"
said Jonathan Kingsman, chief executive of Lausanne-based
consultancy Kingsman SA.
"The (global market) is well supplied. If it rallies, it
will run into Indian selling."
Sucden Financial' s technical analyst Jack Pollard said the
market looked oversold.
"At the moment people are expecting a bit of a bounce
because we've had such massive losses recently. It's literally
gone through the floor. It's broken all the key levels."
London August white sugar futures rose $4.20, or 0.7
percent, to close up $586.9 per tonne.
ICE cocoa futures reversed lower on the heels of the weak
sterling against the U.S. dollar and after producers took
advantage of higher prices in recent days to sell supplies.
Both ICE and Liffe cocoa futures fell below their 40- and
100-day moving averages, which had recently crossed.
"Ghana sold an estimated 50,000 tonnes of light crop this
week. Some consider that they won't have much left to sell on
the current crop," said Eric Sivry, head of agricultural options
broker Marex Spectron.
July cocoa on ICE fell $33, or 1.4 percent, to settle
at $2,251 per tonne, while London July cocoa futures
eased 15 pounds to close at 1,490 pounds per tonne.
Barclays Capital, in a note, highlighted downside risk for
cocoa prices if favorable weather for West Africa's mid-crops
continues.