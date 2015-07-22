S.Korea shares set for biggest fall in 2 weeks; won rebounds

By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, July 22 South Korean shares fell on Wednesday morning, tracking U.S. stock markets, as investor risk-taking was sapped after bellwethers on Wall Street announced soft earnings. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.9 percent at 2,065.95 points as of 0204 GMT. The index will mark its sharpest daily percentage drop in two weeks if it maintains the decline by the close of trade. "Local markets opened with risk-off sentiment on the back of earnings woes in Wall Street, and continuous foreign selling in local markets are weighing on the index," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Lee added the index was likely to hover around the 2,000 to 2,100 level until July and reach 2,200 at year-end on expectations of improved earnings in the coming quarters. Wall Street closed lower on weak earnings from bellwethers IBM and United Technologies, while Apple slumped 7 percent in after-hours trading after its revenue forecast fell short of expectations. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was down 1.8 percent. Hyundai Motor Co Ltd slipped 1.4 percent after posting its sharpest daily percentage gain in nearly four years on Tuesday. S-Oil Corp rose 2.2 percent after the company said it saw a recovery in industry-wide second-half refining margins. Foreigners were set to be net buyers for a forth consecutive session, offloading a net 200.9 billion won ($174.30 million) worth of KOSPI shares by midday. The South Korean won gained against the dollar, in line with most regional peers, due to profit-taking in the greenback after recent sharp gains. The won was up 0.5 percent at 1,152.8 on the dollar after hitting a two-year low of 1,159.9 on Tuesday. "The won rose today as the dollar had continuously risen without notable corrections," said Jung Kyung-parl, a currency analyst at KEB Futures. September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.03 points at 109.22 from the previous close of 109.l9. 0204 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,152.8 1,158.3 Yen/won 9.3154/240 9.2635 *KTB futures 109.22 109.19 KOSPI 2,065.95 2,083.62 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)